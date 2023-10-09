Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Where Her Oscar Is & Shares What She Steals From Daughter Apple’s Closet

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting personal.

In a new interview for Vogue’s iconic 73 Questions series, the Goop founder shared some surprising revelations.

While answering questions about her life, the actress showed off the beautiful grounds of her Amagansett, N.Y., home that spans acres.

Gwyneth took viewers through the lavish vegetable garden and flower garden on her property and revealed the special doorstop for its fence: her Academy Award!

“My doorstop, it works perfectly!” she proclaimed in the video.

When Gwyneth sat down in her backyard, she also admitted that she would steal her 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin‘s jean shorts from her closet, while insisting nothing in her own wardrobe is off limits for her eldest child to borrow.

She also explained what traits she thinks Apple and her 17-year-old son, Moses, whom she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, got from her.

“I think Moses got his deliberation from me,” she gushed. “And Apple, her sense of humor.”

During the nomadic conversation, she also revealed what her favorite Coldplay song is.

“Live Is For Living,” she said before singing part of the tune.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Fierce Fashion View Gallery

The “Iron Man” actress also shared stories about her parents, her career and revealed that she uses her sauna and cold plunge tub multiple times a week.

As her brand, Goop, celebrates 15 years in the industry, Gwyneth also shared her vision for the next 15.

“I hope we are doing exactly the same thing but, in more countries,” she said.