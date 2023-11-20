Halle Bailey Fires Back At ‘Pregnancy Nose’ Comments: ‘Leave Me The Hell Alone’

Halle Bailey isn’t here for the haters. The “Little Mermaid” star fired back at gossip about her appearance amid rumors that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend DDG.

Halle took to Snapchat recently with a direct response to one online comment claiming she has a “pregnancy nose,” and the actress made it clear that she doesn’t take kindly to such assumption.

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” she said in a candid selfie video reposted to The Shade Room’s Instagram page.

The 23-year-old went on to explain that she finds such remarks offensive and won’t be acknowledging them further.

“You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose,” she continued. “What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

As of Nov. 20, Halle hasn’t confirmed whether she and her beau have a baby on the way.

The pair made their relationship social media official after the music executive and rapper shared a birthday tribute for the Disney starlet in March 2022. Halle and DDG stepped out for their most recent red carpet appearance at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in October, where they looked smitten while posing for photos hand-in-hand.