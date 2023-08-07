Halle Berry Rocks Natural Hair In Stunning Selfie & Says Boyfriend Van Hunt ‘Loves’ It

Leave it to Halle Berry to find yet another way to slay!

The Oscar winner, 56, went all-natural in a stunning new selfie over the weekend, rocking timeless curls and a fresh-faced complexion in the sun-kissed close-up.

Halle herself was rightfully feeling the look, calling it a “Sunday serve” in her Instagram caption and confirming that she got another important seal of approval!

“My man loves this. Forward all complaints to him,” she joked, tagging beau of nearly three years Van Hunt.

Van clearly isn’t alone!

Fans and followers flocked to the comment section with applause for not only Halle’s ‘do but also her inspiring confidence, and one person responded with what many others were likely thinking.

Halle Berry & Van Hunt’s Love Story In Photos View Gallery

“What complaints???? I would also like to hear those complaints,” the user wrote.

Halle never fails to set an inspiring standard! The actress and director turns 57 on Aug. 14 and got the celebration started early with an eye-popping snap.

sliding into Leo season ♌️ pic.twitter.com/Q2Syrg7Dxj — Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 27, 2023

“Sliding into Leo season,” she wrote on social media July 27, captioning a photo of herself skateboarding in patterned bikini bottoms and a casual tee.