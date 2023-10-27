Halsey & Avan Jogia Appear To Confirm Romance In PDA-Packed Glam Photoshoot

Did Halsey and Avan Jogia just go Instagram official? Sure looks like it!

The singer and the “Victorious” alum appeared to confirm their relationship after months of dating rumors, getting cozy in multiple glam photos shared to each star’s respective IG pages on Thursday.

Followers went wild over both posts, noting in the comments that the pair’s loved-up appearance seemed to serve as their “hard launch.” Halsey, 29, and Avan, 31, are pictured holding hands and cuddling throughout the shoot, with the songstress giving designer Luis de Javier a shoutout for their dramatic latex gown.

Halsey and Avan’s latest news comes weeks after they were spotted smiling hand-in-hand while strolling through Los Angeles. In June, eagle-eyed fans noticed them together on the beach in Barcelona.

The “Without Me” artist reportedly split from ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin earlier this year. The exes share 2-year-old son Ender. Avan, meanwhile, previously dated Zoey Deutch for five years before they parted ways in 2017.