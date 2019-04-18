Hannah Beast Is Back! See An Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip Of The New ‘Bachelorette’

She’s back, she’s bold, she’s a beast!

Hannah Beast is ready to find fierce love in a new exclusive sneak peek from the “Bachelorette,” coming May 13.

The former beauty queen explains that she had a specific expectation for what her life was going to be like and did whatever she could to fit the script.

“For so long I thought my life was going to be a certain way,” she says as the clip opens on a shot of her in a tiara and pageant dress. “I would put on whatever I thought people wanted to see.”

The new “Bachelorette” then reveals that that just isn’t good enough for her anymore.

We then see a preview of Hannah’s first encounters with some of the men this season – and yes, fences are already being jumped.

Fans also get the first glimpse of the Alabama native’s beastly side as she tells one the men “we need to talk.”

“I deserve to find love,” she says. “I’m here for the real deal.”

“The Bachelorette” premieres Monday, May 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

Watch the full clip below!