Hannah Brown Jokes She’s ‘Triggered’ By ‘Listen To Your Heart’ After Jed Wyatt Breakup

Bachelor Nation’s new spinoff show, “The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart,” hit a little too close to home for Hannah Brown.

The franchise’s latest series follows a group of single musicians hoping to find a soulmate and duet partner. The idea of falling for a singer wasn’t an unfamiliar concept for Hannah. The former “Bachelorette” famously ended her engagement to her final rose recipient, aspiring country artist Jed Wyatt, after a former flame alleged that he was dating her when he left for the show and had only signed on to boost his music career.

While watching “Listen To Your Heart’s” premiere, Hannah joked about the similarities between her doomed romance and all the musical love connections on her TV screen.

“I’m triggered by this whole thing @chribharrison #TheBachelorLTYH,” she quipped on Twitter, attaching an exasperated gif from her breakup with Jed.

Tyler Cameron, Hannah’s runner-up and “quarantine crew” partner, also had a little fun at Jed’s expense while watching the show.

“They should give Jed producer credits because he is definitely the creative idea for this show,” he joked on Twitter.

He also snuck in a jab at Jed’s iconic shearling jacket, joking it spelled trouble “LTYH” contestant Trevor Holmes, who rocked a nearly identical outfit on night one at the mansion.

“We’ve seen how this whole look turns out already…” he tweeted.

Jed, meanwhile, seemed to take the jokes in stride. The singer-songwriter also noticed Trevor’s fashion similarities and pointed them out online.

“Something about this new show feels familiar. Maybe it’s Trevor’s jacket, maybe it’s all the guitars. Stay tuned,” he wrote on Twitter.

He also reflected on his “Bachelorette” experience on his Instagram Story. “V glad to not be back in that mansion. But will continue listening to my heart,” he wrote, zooming in on his girlfriend Ellen Decker.