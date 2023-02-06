Harry Styles Gets Love From One Direction Bandmates Niall Horan & Liam Payne After 2023 Grammys Wins

Harry Styles has got that “One Thing” and his fellow One Direction bandmates are celebrating his victory!

The “As It Was” singer won big at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home the night’s top prize of album of the year for his album “Harry’s House,” and both Niall Horan and Liam Payne were quick to celebrate their pal.

Harry Styles HUGGING Literally Everyone At The 2023 Grammys View Gallery

“Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned,” Liam shared on Instagram. “God bless you brother congratulations.”

The “Slow Hands” singer praised the 29-year-old too.

“very proud ❤️ @harrystyles,'” Niall wrote on his Instagram stories alongside a photo of a T.V. tuned in to the ceremony to see Harry win.

The trio, alongside Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, formed the famous boy band on “The X Factor” in 2010, and released their debut album in 2011.

All five of the men have gone on to have solo careers following their split, in 2015 they announced they would be taking an extended hiatus.

Harry also won the Grammy for best pop vocal album.