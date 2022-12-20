Rebel Wilson Shares Sweet Pics of Daughter Royce & Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson is enjoying her baby’s first Christmas!

The star of “Senior Year” took to Instagram on Monday to share adorable snap of herself with daughter Royce Lillian on the tarmac after arriving in Aspen, Colorado for a winter vacation with Rebel’s girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

In the photo, Rebel is keep it cozy chic in an ensemble from R&R Club loungewear while holding 1-month-old Royce, who is bundled up against the cold in a pink blanket. Rebel has put a timely, dancing Santa gif over her daughter’s face.

The 42-year-old actress captioned the photo, “Holiday time…let’s go! ❄️ R & R & R ❄️.” Three R’s for the sweet family of three – Rebel, Ramona, and Royce.

In other photos shared via Rebel’s Instagram story, she and Ramona can be seen posing with Royce on the plane, wearing matching gold aviators, and later bundled up for a day of skiing.

Rebel posted an additional photo on Tuesday from the mountain after receiving a skiing lesson. In her caption, she joked about the last time she’d gone skiing: “@marcganzi is the BEST ski instructor/DJ in Aspen ❄️ We crushed Buttermilk (formally the run 4 years ago where I had to get rescued off the mountain because my boot cut off circulation to my foot…so I was very proud of myself for completing it!) ❄️.”

After first announcing that she and Ramona were dating in June of this year, Rebel announced the birth of daughter Royce via surrogate in November. At the time, Rebel gushed about her love for her newborn: “ I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”