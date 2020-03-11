Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Former media mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

The disgraced movie executive was ordered to spend 20 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision on one charge, and three years of prison time with five years of post-release supervision on another, to be served consecutively. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

Harvey addressed the court in person on Wednesday, saying he was accused of “things that none of us understood.” The former producer added, “Thousands of men are losing due process. I’m worried about this country.”

The 67-year-old was found guilty of two criminal charges last month following a month-long battle in a Manhattan court. The jury convicted the 67-year-old of third-degree rape against Jessica Mann, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree against Mimi Haley.

The jury acquitted Harvey of three more serious charges. Harvey had been charged with five crimes, including two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of first-degree rape.

The once-revered Hollywood producer pleaded not guilty in the case and denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.