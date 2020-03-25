Heidi Klum Tests Negative For Coronavirus: ‘Day 14 Of Staying Home’

Heidi Klum is in good health!

The 46-year-old model shared on Instagram that she #covid_19negative after nearly two weeks of feeling under the weather.

“Day 14 of staying HOME #covid_19negative,” read the caption next to a photo of Heidi relaxing in the grass. The TV personality’s post seems to indicate that she and her husband Tom Kaulitz, who both had been feeling feverish, had tested negative for the virus.

The supermodel had previously shared to her Instagram stories that both she and Tom were feeling ill and struggled to find testing kits.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge admitted that even after obtaining tests, the two stayed apart from one another until their results came in. On March 15, the Heidi shared a video of the couple kissing through a glass wall.

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill,” Heidi wrote. “To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other!”

Heidi also advised her 7 million followers to follow the instructions and guidance of healthcare professionals amid the public health crisis. “Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world,” she wrote. “We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones and our neighbors and our communities.”

“Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well,” she wrote. “I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this, but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future.”

And even after Heidi seemingly tested negative for the disease, it appears that she is still sticking close to home. On Tuesday night Heidi shared a video of herself and her daughters partaking in some after-dinner Tik Tok dances!