Henry Thomas, Child Actor Who Starred In ‘E.T.’ Arrested For DUI In Oregon

Henry Thomas, the actor who starred in the 1982 classic “E.T.” was arrested for a DUI in Oregon.

The Tualatin Police Department received a call Monday night about a car that wasn’t moving in an intersection. Officers arrived and found Henry in the car. After realizing he may have been under the influence of intoxicants, the police conducted an investigation an arrested Henry for a DUI.

Police also told local news stations Henry made it known that he was an actor, specifically mentioning his break-out role in “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial,” before he was arrested.

The 48-year-old is still in jail and will be released once he is sober.

Most recently, the actor starred in the acclaimed Netflix show, “The Haunting of Hill House.”

