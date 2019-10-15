Uncut Extended Scene Of ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Reveals Hair-Raising Tension (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Haunting of Hill House” may have ended, but Paramount isn’t done scaring you just yet! Access Hollywood got an exclusive look at an extended scene from the show’s first season that will give you goosebumps.

The Netflix show is a supernatural horror drama and has received critical acclaim. The show is set in two timelines and centers on Hugh and Olivia Crain and their five children, following the family after they move into a house amuck with paranormal activity and the resulting psychological trauma.

This extended cut shows some of the hair-raising tension that eventually pushes the Crain family over the edge. In this scene, the Crain matriarch Olivia (played by Carla Gugino) laments how quiet it is in the house, telling her husband she has trouble sleeping because she “can’t even hear the crickets.”

As she talks, something appears to go bump in the night. In the end, Olivia is one of the most affected by the paranormal phenomena in the house.

Fortunately for thrill-seekers, the series has been renewed for a second season. Although the show will be an anthology and will not focus on the same family, it will include some of the same actors from its previous run.

“The Haunting of Hill House” is now available on Blu-ray and DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Season two titled, “The Haunting of Bly Manor” is set to be released in 2020.