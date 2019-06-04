Here’s Everything We Learned From The Jonas Brothers Documentary

The Jonas Brothers weren’t holding anything back in their new Amazon Prime documentary “Chasing Happiness.”

The film offers an inside look at Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas’ lives as individuals, family, and bandmates — and gives fans more insight to their controversial split in 2013.

READ: Priyanka Chopra Is An Adorable Fangirl For The Jonas Brothers & So Is John Stamos!

Covering everything from their childhood in New Jersey to their now-famous wives, the “J-Sisters,” the documentary provides JoBro die hards with a deeper understanding of how they arrived at “Happiness Begins.”

(WARNING: Spoilers ahead!)

Here’s some of the biggest moments from doc:

Before Nick was diagnosed with diabetes, he felt like he was “dying.”

While on tour, the Jonas family started to notice significant changes in Nick, from his personality, to his appetite.

“I could see every single bone in his body,” Kevin revealed.

After a shocking visit to the hospital, the Jonas family kept Nick’s diagnosis a secret and the sick teen performed on stage that same day in fear of being dropped by their label.

After their father resigned from his job, the family relied solely on the Jonas Brothers for income.

Their father Paul’s decision to resign from his job caused the Jonas family to lose their home while the brothers were simultaneously dropped from their record label. The family then moved into a two-bedroom house where all four boys shared one bedroom.

“Having the pressure to go out there and tour to make money became a different reality setting in, like, we have to do this to survive,” Joe said.

READ: The Jonas Brothers Are Literally Burnin’ Up & Spilling The Tea On ‘Hot Ones’

Meeting Miley Cyrus “changed girls for Nick forever.”

We got to be on the ‘Hannah Montana’ episode on the Disney Channel. That changed girls for Nick forever,” Kevin said. “When he met Miley, I think that kid’s head exploded.”

“I started writing about love and I actually knew what it felt like,” Nick adorably admits.

Joe and Nick thought Kevin was holding them back following the split.

After the band decided to part ways, Joe and Nick went on to perform Jonas Brothers hits at multiple shows together, which totally crushed Kevin.

“I think there were moments that Nick and I wanted to do our own thing and we felt like your focus was not in it anymore and it wasn’t a priority for you,” Joe frankly admitted to Kevin about his marriage to Danielle Jonas.

“Now that I that I think back on it I realize how f**ked up it is,” he said. “But it took me time to understand having someone in my life that I’ll do f**king anything to see Sophie [Turner] for an hour.”

Hot Shots Of The Jonas Brothers

