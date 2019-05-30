The Jonas Brothers Are Literally Burnin’ Up & Spilling The Tea On ‘Hot Ones’

The Jonas Brothers are burnin’ up… their mouths!

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas kicked off Season Nine of the hit YouTube series “Hot Ones” by chowing down on some spicy chicken wings while answering some rather personal questions. From dishing on their upcoming album “Happiness Begins” to breaking down Taylor Swift’s innovative anti-paparazzi techniques, the heat of the wings totally made the brothers spill it all.

Only a few chicken wings in, and the heat was already getting to the guys! Joe took one bite and bluntly confessed that deciding to get the band back together was “a lot for us.”

“For the longest time we just kind of put stuff under the rug,” he said. “We said, ‘we aren’t going to talk about this anymore. Let’s just move on and rebuild our relationship and our friendship,'” Joe said in reference to the brothers’ huge fallout in 2013.

Continuing, “Now it’s really about being as honest as we can with each other… we used to be sneaky with the decision making. One person would go directly to our management and talk to them separately than us. And we were like, ‘no we are a band, we got to talk about this.'”

As the guys continued to eat the spicy wings, the singers dished more and more about their massive decision to reunite.

