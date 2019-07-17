Watch Jennifer Lopez Take Charge Of Her Sly Stripper Crew In ‘Hustlers’ Trailer

The “Hustlers” trailer is finally here and we couldn’t be more pumped to see all of our favorites gettin’ #money on the big screen. Okurrr?

Based on a viral New York Times article, “Hustlers”, the highly-anticipated film follows a crew of savvy strippers (J-Lo, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, etc.) who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

The clip opens with J-Lo looking amazing while giving her exotic dancing protégé (Constance Wu) a lesson in poll dancing.

“Front hook, ankle hook, knee hook,” she demonstrates.

Constance Wu’s character Destiny get conned out of nearly half of her earnings by the club manager, which brings her to the decision to find a better way to earn some extra cash to provide for her grandma (and go shopping every once and a while).

“These Wall Street guys,” we hear J-Lo’s character Ramona say. “You see what they did to this country? They stole from everybody. Hard working people lost everything and not one of these douche bags went to jail. The game is rigged and it does not reward people who play by the rules.”

“It’s like robbing a bank, except you get the keys,” she tells Destiny and Annabelle (Lili Reinhart) as she proposes the new idea. “Are you in?”

“What if someone calls the cops?” Keke Palmer’s character Mercedes asks.

“And says what?” Ramona says. “I spent $5,000 at a strip club, send help?”

The family of sly strippers then embarks on a mission to scam as many Wall Street “douche bags” doing what they do best.

The action-packed movie hits theaters Sept. 13.

Watch the full trailer below:

