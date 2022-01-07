Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates 38th Birthday Surrounded By Kids and Husband Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin is feeling the love from her family on her birthday.

She shared a photo of the sweet moment of her, husband Alec Baldwin and their six children, daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and María Lucía Victoria, 10 months, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 16 months, all staring lovingly at her as she blew out of the candles.

“I told them if they wanted cake they’d either have to look at the camera or stare lovingly at me. Marilu chose the camera…Alec doesn’t get cake. Here is to 38. Love you all.”

Hilaria also showed off her birthday dance party with daughter Carmen in a video on Instagram. “Birthday wouldn’t be complete without a Baldwinito dance party. Only Carmen was still up at this point tho 😂💕✨,” she captioned the video.

The proud mom and dad also celebrated her birthday by heading out to dinner without their children and shared some photos on her Instagram story.

The Baldwin family have been going through a rough patch at the end of 2021 when Alec accidentally fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

The actor reflected on the past year and the “worst situation” he has “ever been involved with” in an Instagram post. The 63-year-old shared a 13-minute video of himself sharing his hopes and goals for the new year.

“I’ve had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I’ve had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins. I’m not afraid to say that, and to couch that in some euphemisms — somebody died very tragically. And I’ve gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It’s just incredible.”

The “Boss Baby” star, who is currently involved in an investigation into the death of Hutchins, noted that the tragic shooting has been the “worst situation” he’s ever been involved in. “This has been surely the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with and I’m very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do,” he wrote.

But Alec also shared his goals for 2022, even though he admitted to not being a “New Year’s resolution person.”

“The one thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year and to really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me,” he wrote. “I’ve been having some very interesting phone calls with some very interesting people who I will not name, but some of them rather well-known people who deal in all kinds of behavioral, philosophical, religious, spiritual, meditation, all kinds of ways to attain a state of mind where you really short-circuit a lot of the negative in your life. And that’s what I want.”

The father of seven also said that he plans on “improving” his relationships with his loved ones this year, “My goal in the new year is peace, awareness, consciousness, deepening my relationships with the people that I love, pulling them closer to me, and improving relationships with people I care about but maybe I don’t get to see much of them anymore.”