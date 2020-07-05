Hilary Duff Blasts Fourth of July Partiers: ‘Seems Like Americans Just Don’t Care About Each Other’

Hilary Duff has had enough! The “Younger” actress expressed her extreme embarrassment over fellow Californians partying and not wearing masks amid the a drastic uptick in cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duff took to Instagram to share moments from her holiday with singer-songwriter husband Matthew Koma, and 1 1/2-year-old daughter Banks. After taking a few walks and a family nap, the actress says they went for a drive.
We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. Assholes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club 🙄 After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming…California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer🤷🏼♀️ It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other…somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties…that’s a head scratcher for me. Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks! Oh and I’m running for President.
She continued, noting that the need to self-isolate is hard on everyone.
California, along with Arizona, Texas and Florida, have become recent hotspots for coronavirus as the U.S. set a record for most single-day new cases on July 2 with over 55,000 cases. In Los Angeles County, where Duff resides, there has been a 41% increase in COVID-related hospitalizations in the last three weeks, according to the L.A. Times.
Duff closed out her post with a sarcastic jab at Kanye West’s recent presidential bid announcement, writing, “Oh and I’m running for President.”