Kourtney Kardashian Gives Kim Kardashians Advice On How To Spend Quality Time With North West

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are putting their differences aside and bonding over motherhood.

In the latest episode of “The Kardashians” the two ladies had a candid conversation about parenting, explaining in a confessional why they always go to one another for tips.

“Kourtney is definitely the one that I go to for my mom advice. I think her and I have a lot in common when it comes to parenting stuff,” Kim said.

“I think we also have older kids and so we go through similar things,” Kourtney added.

Kourtney shares three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick—13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign.

Meanwhile, Kim shares four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West—10-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago and 4-year-old Psalm.

During their candid chat, Kim opened up to Kourt about some recent issues she’d had with North after she took Saint on a European soccer trip.

“Nothing was good enough,” Kim said. “I took Saint on this trip, he was so excited, but then North was furious. She wouldn’t speak to me because she didn’t get an alone trip and I’m like you always get alone trips.”

But Kourtney quickly offered her some advice on how she can spend quality time with her eldest daughter.

“What if you don’t make it so extreme and do like a private dinner with North or something,” she said. “Go on a walk or go on a hike, go to tea. I’ll do with Reign where we’re just sitting and talking and have like real focused attention. It doesn’t have to be this crazy thing you know.”

Kim Kardashian & Daughter North West’s Paris Fashion View Gallery

In a confessional, the two explained just how different their parenting styles are with Kourtney admitting she is more laid back than Kim.

“I think I have a more gentle approach with my kids,” Kourtney said. “I find with my kids that coming from a more loving approach works best.”

“I feel that way, but with a little bit of tough love in there too and a little bit of frazzle, s**t, what the f**k is going on, get the f**k over here, energy too,” Kim added. “I definitely think we’re different in like that way. I get frazzled.”

Kim and Kourtney may have different parenting styles, but they experience similar things with their children.

The two bonded over how their kids compare living with them versus living with their respective dads.

“North she’ll go to her dad’s she’ll be like; Dad’s is the best he has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment,” Kim said. “And she’ll start crying, why don’t you have an apartment, I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.”

Kourt’s kids tell her similar things too.

“They do that at Scott’s too like; Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house, it’s not super big, the vibes better,” she said. “I feel like everything falls on the parent that is like more involved.”

On the topic of exes, the Poosh founder revealed she isn’t the biggest fan of Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices, you know, with my sister,” Kourt said in a confessional. “There are times when I’m so triggered by him, I can’t be around him. Then there are times where I just let it go because we just want harmony, and you know he’s the father of my niece and nephew.”

Turns out Kourtney’s daughter Penelope isn’t a fan either.

During a confessional, Khloé revealed she knows Penelope’s feelings towards the NBA star.

“I am really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be, but where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do,” she said. “If Penelope has her feelings about Tristan rightfully so and good for you girl.”

The Good American co-founder then explained why she isn’t stopping her niece from feeling this way.

“I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t want to talk her out of them because I don’t want this behavior to be something that I’m validating or I’m justifying,” Khloé said. “I want her to know that how she’s feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this.”

New episodes of “The Kardashians” drop on Thursdays on Hulu.