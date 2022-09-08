How The Royal Family’s Line of Succession Changes Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death on Sept. 8, 2022, an updated line of succession comes to the House of Windsor.

Following Her Majesty’s death, her eldest son is immediately moved into the role of The King of England. In a statement from Clarence House, the former Prince Of Wales, 73, has declared his new title.

“His Majesty is to be called King Charles III,” royal officials said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

His wife will take on a new role too. Camilla, The Queen Consort, 75, will be the former Duchess of Cornwall’s title going forward.

The King’s heir will now become Prince William, 40, who becomes the first in line of succession.

William and his wife, Kate Middleton, 40, have now become The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, adding to their current roles. The change took effect after the Queen’s passing and is already updated to reflect as such on their social media accounts.

The royal couple are also reportedly set to become the Prince and Princess of Wales, a title Charles will pass down to William, and one that the late Lady Diana held.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge’s eldest son, Prince George, 9, follows his father in the sequence of reigning members of the British royal family.

His sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and brother Prince Louis, 4, follow behind their sibling.

William’s younger brother Prince Harry, 37, is now 5th in line for the throne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children, Master Archie Monbatten-Windsor, 3, and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, are now 6th and 7th in line.