Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Change Plans To Be With Queen Elizabeth Amid Health Concerns

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have changed their plans to be with Queen Elizabeth amid health concerns.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already in Europe for various events, were expected to attend The WellChild Awards in London on Thursday but are traveling to Scotland to be with the monarch at Balmoral, a spokesperson for the couple announced.

Meghan and Harry will be in Balmoral with other senior members of the royal family who are also traveling to be by the Queen’s side as fears grow for the monarch’s wellbeing.

The Queen’s immediate family members were informed about her downturn in health, according to her spokesman. Her two heirs Prince Charles and Prince William will be by her bedside.

Prince Charles, and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, are already at Balmoral, the couple have been staying nearby. Princess Anne was already staying at Balmoral but The Queen’s other children Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are traveling to be with her, according to the UK Press Association.

Kate Middleton will remain in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace told the UK Press Association.



Queen Elizabeth is being kept under medical supervision following concerns from her doctor, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement read.

Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister shared her thoughts after a hand-written note was passed on to her sharing the news while in the Commons.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” she wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.

Queen Elizabeth was last seen in photos on Tuesday, where she appointed conservative party leader Liz Truss.

The somber news follows an announcement Wednesday that The Queen would not preside over a scheduled privy council meeting so she could rest.

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged,” The palace revealed in a statement.

During her historic 70-year reign The Queen has appointed 14 prime ministers from Buckingham Palace.

Her mobility issues have caused her to miss several events in the past, including some outings during her platinum jubilee in June. As a result, several members of the royal family have been stepping up to fill her shoes.

