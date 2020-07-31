How To Watch Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album

Beyoncé’s long-anticipated visual album “Black Is King” has finally arrived! The singer dropped the star-studded video on Disney+ at midnight, and fans are already going wild for the impressive score and imagery.

The album, which was created by the “Halo” singer as a companion to the 2019 movie “The Lion King: The Gift,” features stars from Jay-Z and Tina Knowles Lawson to Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and more. The video takes the viewer on a journey from Beyoncé’s own backyard to New York, South Africa, Belgium and beyond.

The artist also released the music video for the track “Already” alongside the album on Instagram.

The video begins with Rafiki (John Kani) and Simba’s (Donald Glover) conversation about self. “Who are you?” Simba’s voice can be heard asking as video of people dancing plays.

Beyoncé voiced the character of Nala in the 2019 remake of the classic movie.

The much awaited videos come after months of Bey teasing the drop on her Instagram page. Just the day before, Beyoncé shared a sneak-peek at “Black Is King” in a new trailer that featured her daughter Blue Ivy.

“My hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word ‘Black,’ which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me,” Beyonce said on “Good Morning America” the day before the album’s launch. “But ‘Black Is King’ means Black is regal and rich in history in purpose and in lineage. I hope y’all love it, I hope you enjoy it and I hope y’all see it tonight.”

Anyone with a Disney+ account can now access “Black Is King” on their streaming devices.