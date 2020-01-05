Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Join Celebrities Donating To Australia Wildfire Relief As Their House Is ‘Under Threat’

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are stepping up to help Australia as it battles massive wildfires. The couple’s own home in the country is also under threat as the fires continue raging.

The Oscar-winning actress posted a list of local fire organizations to her Instagram on Saturday, writing, “Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.” Her husband Keith Urban posted a matching caption on his own Instagram.

People reports that Kidman was visibly upset at a Golden Globes pre-party yesterday afternoon, telling reporters, “I’m so sorry. I’m so distracted by what’s happening in Australia.”

While reports circled early yesterday that Kidman’s Australian home was on fire, her rep clarified the situation in a statement to People, “Their house is not on fire. It is under threat, so they are keeping a close eye on it.”

Kidman and Urban join a growing list of celebs voicing their support for Australia on social media, including Pink, Naomi Watts and Hugh Jackman.\

The fires also received attention from the British royal family yesterday. Kate Middleton and Prince William tweeted, “We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firemen who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted a lengthy statement about the environment on their Instagram, writing, “From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues.”

Queen Elizabeth shared a “message of condolence” to all Australians on Twitter, writing, “My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need. Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time.”

The Associated Press reports that at least 23 have been killed by the fires, which have destroyed over 12 million acres of land and more than 1,500 homes.Roughly half a billion animals have also died in this historic wildfire. Australia has deployed the military for the first time since World War II in order to help with rescue efforts for thousands of people trapped in the ongoing fires.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who are affected by the wildfires.