Iggy Azalea Posts Rare Photo With 2-Year-Old Son Onyx In Matching Christmas Pajamas

Iggy Azalea is ready for the holidays along with her adorable son Onyx!

The 32-year-old shared a rare photo on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing her and 2-year-old Onyx posing in their matching Christmas pajamas behind a decorated tree.

Onyx, who she shares with ex Playboi Carti is holding up a peace sign with both of his hands while wearing red sunglasses and sticking out his tongue.



The ”Fancy” rapper captioned the post, writing, “Merry Christmas.”

This isn’t the first time that Iggy has given us a glimpse into her life with Onyx, over the Summer, she shared some photos with him and called him her “bestie.”

If another shot, Onyx was sitting on her lap while she was getting done up.

Last April, the Australian rapper showed off a festive snap of her son standing in front of a colorful balloon wall. She also posted a series of photos of him playing with toy treats to mark his first birthday, writing, “Happy 1st Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe! I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much, Onyx you’re a joy. Your happiness is my happiness.”