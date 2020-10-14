Is Bella Hadid Dating Jack Nicholson’s Grandson Duke?

Does Bella Hadid have a romantic new connection to Hollywood royalty? Not so fast.

The supermodel is rumored to be dating Jack Nicholson’s grandson, Duke. Sources tell Page Six that Bella and the up-and-coming actor have been seeing each other since at least late September and even celebrated her 24th birthday together earlier this month before she took off on girls’ trip.

Though Page Six’s insider said Bella and Duke are keeping things low-key and off social media for now, a rep for the runway queen told multiple outlets that the pair aren’t involved at all and only met once through mutual friends. Neither Bella nor Duke have directly acknowledged their rumored status.

Duke appears to be following in his famous grandfather’s showbiz footsteps with roles in Jordan Peele’s “Us” and the upcoming film “Dreamland” opposite Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly. He also appeared on the cover of Lana Del Rey’s most recent album “Norman F***ing Rockwell.”

Bella hasn’t had a public relationship since she and The Weeknd split for good last year and she’s seemingly been staying focused on family and enjoying the single life.

In addition to being a first-time aunt to sister Gigi’s newborn daughter with Zayn Malik, Bella posted a slew of pics from her birthday getaway and gushed over being able to mark the occasion with her closest pals.

“Oh gosh I feel just really lucky. I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable,” she wrote on Instagram.