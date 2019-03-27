Is Khloé Kardashian Considering Breast Implants?

Khloé Kardashian might be considering a boob job — post-baby!

Just before the 34-year-old reality star partied the night away at Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party on Tuesday night, she took to her Instagram Story to share that the push-up bra she was wearing was doing her chest a big favor.

“You guys, bras like this make me want to get my boobs done,” she said in a video on her way to Diana’s birthday bash.

“Because this cleavage, I mean, it’s iconic,” she added.

The “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” star was looking very retro in a Diana-inspired sparkly gold gown (that was pushing her cleavage to high heaven) with a curly blonde wig that mimicked the Motown legend’s signature style.

Khloé also admitted that becoming a mom has done a number to her breasts.

“But when I take the bra off, sorry guys! There’s really nothing there after the baby,” she confessed.

“But we can fake it until we make it, honey.”

Amen to that!

The “Good American” mogul joined a star-studded guest list at Diana’s party including, P. Diddy, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Beyoncé.

Khloé posted a video of Bey singing happy birthday to Diana and we don’t think we have heard anything more beautiful, tbh.

She also shared video of her and Kourtney dancing alongside the “Endless Love” singer.

Hopefully that dress kept everything in for now — if you know what we mean!

