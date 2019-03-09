Khloe Kardashian Just Sent A Strong Message To Her Instagram Followers

Khloe Kardashian is clearly over all the negativity in her life.

The 34-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to post a strong message to her followers about choosing words wisely.

“Be aware of your words. What you say does matter. Become more aware of the negative things you think and say. What does it actually accomplish by criticizing somebody else?” She asked in the caption of her selfie.

She went on to encourage the power of positivity.

“Do you have any concept of how positively it can change someone’s day to receive a compliment or words of encouragement? Try to choose your words wisely. What you say to others says so much more about you than it does about them,” she said.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star turned off the comments, making it clear that she is over the hurtful trolls.

On Thursday, she posted yet another selfie spreading more positive vibes.

“I believe in you, your abilities and your heart! Stay positive about everything. Each one of us is simply trying to figure it all out,” she captioned the pic.

A personal pep-talk perhaps?

It seems that the “Good American” mogul is trying to maintain a positive outlook in light of her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s most recent cheating scandal with close family friend, Jordyn Woods.

Keep up the good attitude Khlo!