Is Lil Xan Quitting His Music Career?

California-based rapper Lil Xan sent fans into a tizzy when he took to social media to announce he would be retiring from rapping to focus on his clothing line.

The 23-year-old rapper announced his decision in a since-deleted post on his Instagram on Friday. “I quit rapping and I’m only gonna focus on moving forward with the Xanarchy clothing line and brand to (sic),” the post read.

The post no longer appears on the rapper’s Instagram account, and seems to have been replaced with shots of the rapper watching his own music videos.

Lil Xan’s announcement would be extra surprising as the rapper is currently performing in China. The “Betrayed” singer posted a story to his Instagram apologizing to his fans for not finishing his set as he came down sick.

“China I’m very sorry I couldn’t finish the shows I got very sick but I’m coming back soon,” the post read.

It’s already been an eventful year for the young rapper. His song “Betrayed” peaked at no. 64 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, his first single to do so. He also announced that he has been working on a new album titled “When September Ends,” which would be his third in 2019 following “Heartbreak Soldiers Pt. 2” and “Fireworks”

Here’s to hoping we still get more Lil Xan music!