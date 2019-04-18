Is Prince William’s New Zealand Trip Another Clue About The Royal Baby’s Birth?

Is Prince William’s upcoming trip to New Zealand a clue for when we can expect Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal baby to arrive – or will the Duke of Cambridge risk missing the big day?

The royal father of three is set to arrive in New Zealand on Thursday, April 25 and will stay until Friday, April 26. The trip has been planned around Anzac Day, the anniversary of the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps at Gallipoli during World War I.

Prince William will also pay his respects to the victims of the Christchurch mosques terrorist attacks and meet with the survivors and first responders.

The trip was arranged on behalf the Queen at the request of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.

The Duke of Cambridge is expected to be with his family for his son Prince Louis‘ first birthday on April 23, but he may be absent for the arrival of his new niece/nephew.

Grandparents of the new baby, Prince Charles and Camilla, have also made travel plans close to Meghan’s due date.

The pair is set to embark on a three-day tour of Germany on May 7.

Once Baby Sussex does arrive, Meghan and Harry have decided that they will be taking a less traditional approach when announcing the birth.

The palace plans to announce when the Duchess of Sussex has gone into labor, but the couple will not be posing on the steps of the hospital following the birth.

The royal couple is currently residing in their newly refurbished Frogmore Cottage in Windsor as they patiently await the arrival of their first child.

Based on Will’s travel plans, now we’re narrowing down the due date to April 27-May 7!