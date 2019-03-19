Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Surprise Appearance To Honor New Zealand Shooting Victims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to the New Zealand House in London to pay their respects to those killed in Christchurch.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart New Zealand House after signing the book of condolence following the recent terror attack which saw at least 50 people killed at a Mosque in Christchurch on March 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

On Tuesday afternoon, the soon-to-be parents wore all black and walked hand-in-hand to sign a book of condolences for the victims of Friday’s terrorist attack.

50 people died and many more were injured after a gunman opened fire on two mosques.

Royal editor Chris Ship made the announcement on Twitter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s arrival to the High Commission and posted a photo of the message signed by both Harry and Meghan.

“Our deepest condolences,” the couple wrote. “We are with you.”

The pair signed their names above the phrase “Arohanui,” meaning “much love” in Maori.

Prince Harry and Meghan intended to sign the book on behalf of the entire royal family, Ship reports.

As they arrived, the couple was greeted with a hongi (traditional nose rub) by the High Commissioner Sir Jerry Mateparae and Deputy High Commissioner David Evans.

With flowers in hand, Harry and Meghan entered the building after placing the bouquets on the ground near the door with a collection of others.

