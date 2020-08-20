Is Rachel McAdams Pregnant With Baby Number 2?

Looks like Rachel McAdams has a little one on the way! The 41-year-old actress was spotted with an apparent baby bump in photos obtained by Page Six.

The “Eurovision Song Contest” star welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Jamie Linden in 2018, but has not revealed the baby’s name. While she’s kept many details about her family private, Rachel opened up to The Sunday Times in November 2018 about how motherhood has changed her life.

“It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down. [People say] your life is not your own any more, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person,” she said. “I waited a long time [to become a mother]. It’s just how it happened. And I didn’t want to do it before it was the right time.”

She also elaborated on her decision to withhold details about her son, saying, “I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t. But I’m having more fun being a mum than I’ve ever had. Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days—there’s something delightful about them.”

In December 2018, the Oscar-nominated actress posed for a magazine cover sporting Versace, diamonds, and a breast pump. The photo went majorly viral, with mamas everywhere praising Rachel. “Younger” actress Hilary Duff even recreated the shot in a silly way!

Rachel and boyfriend Jamie have been linked since 2016. Access Hollywood has reached out to Rachel’s rep for comment.

— by Katcy Stephan