Is Selena Gomez’s New Song “Lose You To Love Me” About Justin Bieber?

After dropping a series of cryptic Instagram posts over the course of last week, Selena Gomez dropped her surprise track “Lose You To Love Me.”

Fans immediately went wild on social media, speculating that the emotional lyrics may be about her on-and-off again past relationship with Justin Bieber. The song’s personal lyrics detail a relationship and how Selena has learned to love herself through it all. While she has yet to confirm the subject of the song, some of the lyrics are certainly eyebrow raising.

“Set fire to my purpose / And I let it burn,” Selena sings in the first verse. Could this be a reference to Justin’s 2015 album “Purpose”?

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Selena said in a statement. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life.”

The 27-year-old singer’s last album was her 2015 solo “Revival” tour. It was reported in late 2017 that Selena and Justin Bieber—who had first dated in 2010 but were spotted together in 2013, 2014, and 2015—were again back together. They broke up for good in 2018.

Several lines in Selena’s new song seem to reference Jelena’s most recent and final breakup.

“In two months you replaced us like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it in the thick of healing.” This line could reference Justin’s very quick and very public romance with now-wife Hailey, who he proposed to merely months after he and Selena called it quits.

Selena and Justin broke up in March 2018 and Justin proposed to Hailey Baldwin in July of that same year.

“This chapter is closing down/ It’s goodbye/ It’s goodbye for us.” If Selena truly is referencing Justin, this could allude to his marriage and her letting go of their relationship once and for all.

Repeated multiple times in the song are the lines, “I needed to lose you to find me / This dancing was killing me softly / I needed to hate you to love me.”

We may never know the true details behind Selena’s new track, but all that matters is she’s back with a bop and she loves herself!