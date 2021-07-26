Issa Rae Marries Louis Diame In South Of France: See The Gorgeous Wedding Photos

Issa Rae is married!

The “Insecure” star said “I Do” to fiancé Louis Diame in the South of France over the weekend. She confirmed the news with a funny caption in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special,” she captioned a gallery of photos from what she called her “photo shoot.”

Other details about their surprise wedding have yet to be revealed as the actress has kept her personal life largely private.

She first sparked engagement rumors when she rocked a diamond ring in photos for the April 2019 Essence cover story. But then quickly squashed any speculation while on “The View” after the magazine was released.

“I’ve got a lot of rings on my finger. I wear jewelry, you know?” she said.

But Issa’s co-stars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji revealed that the couple were engaged in interviews with media during the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

She explained to Bustle in September 2019 why she keeps her relationship off social media, “I remember, back in the day, I used to post my relationship from a long time ago. And I remember I saw these commenters that I didn’t know, comment on an old picture and be like, ‘See.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t like this.’ And then, from that point forward, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m never acknowledging anything,’” she told the publication.

