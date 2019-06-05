Ivanka Trump Shares Glam Instagrams About Her Time In London

Ivanka Trump brought the glam to London!

The 37-year-old daughter of the POTUS kept things stylish during the President’s official visit to the United Kingdom this week – and she posted all of her looks along the way!

The Presidential advisor visited the Victoria Albert Museum in a long-sleeve yellow floral dress on her first official day in London.

The following day, she posed for a photo with her husband Jared Kushner in the Westminster Abby in a white dress and blazer with a matching hat that looked Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton approved!

For the glamorous state dinner, Ivanka wore a pale blue gown with a buttoned-up collar and floral detailing.

“A spectacular State Banquet hosted by Her Majesty the Queen at Buckingham Palace,” she captioned a photo posed with the President, her sister Tiffany, and sister-in-law, Lara.

For her final dinner in London, the “Ivanka Trump” designer strutted her stuff in a gorgeous one-shoulder white gown with a glitzy broach.

READ: President Trump Calls Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’ After He Hears Of Her Criticism Of Him

The next stop on her trip abroad is The Hague, Netherlands. The politician arrived on Wednesday and met with members of The Hague Marine Corps.

Ivanka Trump: The Fashionable First Daughter

