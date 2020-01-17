J-Sisters Are Back! Watch Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner And Danielle Jonas Show Off Retro Dance Moves In Jonas Brothers Music Video

What’s a man gotta do to watch all of the Jonas Brothers and their wives perform together? Just check out the new Jonas Brothers music video! The trio released their first music video of the decade for their new song “What A Man Gotta Do” and fans of both classic movies and the young couples are going wild over the impressive performance.

The video used 1970’s and 1980’s classic movies “Risky Business,” “Grease,” and “Say Anything” to show just exactly what the JoBros are willing to do for their lady loves. All three brothers are married in real-life; Kevin wed Danielle Deleasa in 2009, Nick married Priyanka Chopra in 2018, and Joe and Sophie Turner got married in 2019.

The opening saw Nick recreate the iconic dancing scene from “Risky Business” when he slid onscreen wearing a button-down shirt, underwear, and socks. The 27-year-old singer crooned to his wife Priyanka, who sat on a couch watching him as he explained the reasons why he loves her.

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Re-Create ‘Risky Business’ Scene For New Music Video

“Cut my heart about one, two times / Don’t need to question the reason, I’m yours, I’m yours / I know the other lose a fight just to see you smile / ‘Cause you got no flaws, no flaws,” Nick sang to his giggling wife. But it wasn’t long before Priyanka shoved Nick aside to perform her own sexy take on the dance!

Then it was Joe and Sophie’s turn—the two recreated the perfect hand jive as Danny and Sandy from the 1979 hit “Grease!” But it wasn’t long before Sophie’s idyllic Sandy was shoved aside by the new transformed Sandy. Sophie looked unrecognizable donning a black wig and matching all-black outfit to finish out their dance.

Finally, Kevin stood outside Danielle’s window in true John Cusack style as he blared his own song to her through boombox speakers. But when the cassette failed, Kevin put a 2020 twist on the classic scene by pulling out his iPhone!

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, And The Jonas Brothers Dance To ‘Sucker’ Atop A Yacht In Miami

The music video also featured colorful background dancers with lively party scenes. Fans might be reminded of the Jonas Brother’s 2019 video for “Sucker,” which in addition to also starring all three J-Sisters, was a similarly jaunty time where the brothers professed their undying love to their wives.

Fans quickly noticed that all of the JoBros stripped down to their underwear for their latest music video.

As “What A Man Gotta Do” is the group’s first solo track since their album “Happiness Begins” was released in 2019, fans can’t help but hope that there’s more new music on the way.