Kevin Jonas Writes Romantic Note For Wife Danielle On 10th Wedding Anniversary: You ‘Show Me What Love Is’

Kevin Jonas is celebrating one decade of marriage with his “forever love”!

Dec. 19 marked ten years since the Jonas Brothers guitarist and his wife Danielle tied the knot.

Kevin recognized the special day by writing an achingly sweet Instagram note, in which he made it clear he’d never lose sight of the importance of their anniversary.

“It is traditional for a husband to forget the anniversary of his marriage and how many years he’s been married. As you can tell today, that is not the case here. I remember the date we met May 23rd. The date we got engaged July 2nd, And of course the date we were married December 19th,” he wrote.

“I remember these not because I’m good with numbers. (I’m a musician, after all.) I remember them because they are the three most important days of my life,” he continued. “I guess not counting my birthday, since if I wasn’t born, I never would have met Dani. My wife of ten years. My best friend of twelve years. The love of my life.”

Kevin and Danielle met as teenagers in 2007 while their families were both vacationing in the Bahamas. The couple went on to marry two years later and now share two daughters, 5-year-old Alena Rose and 3-year-old Valentina Angelina.

“I can not explain how amazing it is to look back on our journey together and to see how much we have grown together!” Kevin gushed in his post. “You help me see my true potential in all things. You make me better, stronger, and show me what love is every day. So what I will say to my best friend, mother of my children, and forever love. This is just the beginning, we haven’t even started our journey and I can not wait for the next 10 and then the next. I love you to the moon and back.”

Kevin’s note is just the latest romantic gesture he’s made for Danielle this year. Back in July, he shared an adorably blurry photo of the moment he proposed to the jewelry designer. A few months later, he paid permanent tribute to her by getting a drawing of her tattooed on his forearm.

“So proud of this time in our life and getting to remember this with @daniellejonas forever!” he wrote at the time.