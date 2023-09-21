Jack Osbourne Secretly Marries Aree Gearheart In Dreamy Wedding

Surprise! Jack Osbourne is a married man.

The TV personality, 37, announced the happy news in a romantic Instagram post on Thursday, sharing that he and fiancée Aree Gearheart have made their union official.

“Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing women [sic] I’ve ever met. All in,” he wrote, captioning a dreamy photo of the newlyweds posing in a lush forest landscape.

According to People, Jack and Aree tied the knot at San Ysidoro Ranch in California.

The bride was just as excited to drop a peek at their big day, sharing the same snap on her own IG and confirming that the nuptials were kept under the radar.

“Snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever,” Aree wrote in her caption, also updating her Instagram name to reflect Osbourne as her new last name.

Followers and a few famous friends congratulated the couple, with Jack’s sister Kelly Osbourne among the celebrity loved ones sending well wishes.

“Well well well MRS OSBOURNE!!!!!! I’m so happy that it’s official… we are sisters!!!!!!!” she commented on Aree’s post.

The pair’s latest milestone comes more than a year after they welcomed their daughter, Maple, in July 2022. Jack proposed the previous December and paid tribute to his now-wife in a loving Instagram message.

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!” he wrote at the time, captioning a romantic selfie of him and Aree with her ring on display. “Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined.”

Jack is dad to three older daughters, Pearl, Andy and Minnie, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, and he and Aree enjoy sharing frequent looks at their blended family. Just one day before the big weddding reveal, Jack shared cute pics of all four girls joining him and their new stepmom on a fun hike through the woods.