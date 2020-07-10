Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To August Alsina Romance During Brief Split With Will Smith 4 Years Ago

Jada Pinkett Smith just shared a lengthy response to the recent claims that she had a relationship with musician, August Alsina and that her husband Will Smith had given them his blessing.

In her Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk,” this week Jada sat down next to her husband, Will, and confessed that she and August did have a relationship when she and Will were separated.

A rep for Jada had previously said that the allegations of an affair were “absolutely not true,” after August made the claims during an interview with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Lee. But Jada and Will said during their talk at the table that they purposely never released a statement and any statements supposedly made on their behalf didn’t actually come from them.

“At the end of the day, I don’t like how all of this came to be. That doesn’t matter, it’s all love, honestly,” said Jada. “That would be something I wouldn’t comment on at all. I feel like it’s a situation I consider private.”

“But now Black Twitter has claimed it as they business,” said Will with a laugh. The couple admitted that they felt like they needed to come to the table because people’s emotions and personal business was at stake.

Jada opened up about how their “personal journey” began and how it “became very public.” She said that she and August had originally started a “friendship” when she and Will were going through a rough patch.

“I was done with you,” Jada said to Will. During a separation, they agreed they would try and find a way to be happy without each other.

“From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” said Jada. When it came to Will giving “permission,” Jada said “the only person who could give permission in that particular circumstance is myself.”

“What August was trying to communicate … I think he wanted to make it clear he’s not a home wrecker,” she added. Will then asked her to say clarify “what happened” between her and August.

“I got into an entanglement with August,” she said. “A relationship, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, I was broken and in the process of that relationship I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself. And luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner.”

“Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity and I was really able to do some really deep healing,” Pinkett Smith said.

“And as I came through and started to realize certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me which was totally understandable. And I let that be and hadn’t talked to him since so it is a little weird that all this stuff is coming out now since this was several [years ago].”

Jada and Will have quite clearly come back together. The two, who have been married since December 1997, share two children together, Jaden, 22, and daughter Willow, 19. And Jada said that they now have an “unconditional love.”

