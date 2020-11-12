Jameela Jamil Says She Was A ‘Misogynist’ And Slut-Shamed Other Celebs In Revealing ‘Red Table Talk’ Episode

Jameela Jamil went deep in the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” and revealed that she was definitely a misogynist in her younger years.

The British star shared that she was bullied a lot as a child and ultimately ended up taking out that rage on other women.

“I was a misogynist,” Jameela told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Willow Smith at the Red Table. “I didn’t have a good vibe of women growing up. I would speak disparagingly about women. I thought women were always about drama. I had all this rage and then I would project it at women, at the nearest, easiest target.”

Willow and Jada seemed shocked by the confession, and Jameela continued on, sharing a load of Twitter posts that weren’t to friendly toward other celebs.

“There is documented proof of me slut-shaming loads of female celebrities, like Miley, Beyonce, Rihanna, Kim… all these different people, Iggy Azalea. I was doing it because I was in pain. I was a troll. I thought I was doing feminism,” Jameela admitted.

Hear the full story on this week’s episode of “Red Table Talk,” coming to Facebook Watch on Friday, November 13 at 9am PT / 12pm ET

Copyright © 2020 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.