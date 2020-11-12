Jameela Jamil Says She Was A ‘Misogynist’ And Slut-Shamed Other Celebs In Revealing ‘Red Table Talk’ Episode

Jameela Jamil went deep in the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” and revealed that she was definitely a misogynist in her younger years.

The British star shared that she was bullied a lot as a child and ultimately ended up taking out that rage on other women.

“I was a misogynist,” Jameela told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Willow Smith at the Red Table. “I didn’t have a good vibe of women growing up. I would speak disparagingly about women. I thought women were always about drama. I had all this rage and then I would project it at women, at the nearest, easiest target.”



Willow and Jada seemed shocked by the confession, and Jameela continued on, sharing a load of Twitter posts that weren’t to friendly toward other celebs.

“There is documented proof of me slut-shaming loads of female celebrities, like Miley, Beyonce, Rihanna, Kim… all these different people, Iggy Azalea. I was doing it because I was in pain. I was a troll. I thought I was doing feminism,” Jameela admitted.

Hear the full story on this week’s episode of “Red Table Talk,” coming to Facebook Watch on Friday, November 13 at 9am PT / 12pm ET