Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Reveals He’s Been ‘Out Of The Hospital For Weeks’ After Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx is on the mend.

The actor’s daughter took to her Instagram Story on Friday to set the record straight about how her father is doing after he suffered a medical emergency in April.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!” she wrote.

The update comes after the 55-year-old shared a rare update about his health issue earlier in May.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote on Instagram, adding red heart and fox emojis.

Corinne previously confirmed in a now-deleted Instagram post on April 12 that the Oscar winner had suffered a “medical complication” the previous day and was on the mend due to “quick action and great care.”

“We know how beloved he is appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family,” the statement concluded.

— Stephanie Swaim