Jamie Foxx Shares Photo On Instagram 3 Months After Medical Emergency: ‘Big Things Coming Soon’

Jamie Foxx is looking forward to the future!

On Thursday, the Oscar winner shared a photo of himself on Instagram posing next to a Formula One car writing, “Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon.”

Jamie is in Las Vegas working on his new campaign with BetMGM, a sports betting company with MGM Resorts.

The new photo comes three months after he experienced a “medical complication” that left him hospitalized in April.

Earlier this month, the 55-year-old actor was spotted for the first time since his medical incident. He was seen smiling and waving while aboard a mega-boat on the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon, in photos and videos obtained by TMZ. .

That was the first time that Jamie has been spotted since his medical incident.

In June, several co-stars from his latest film “They Cloned Tyrone” shared a positive update about how the actor is doing. At the L.A. premiere for the film, his producing partner, Datari Turner, said the 55-year-old is doing well. “He’s doing really great. I’ve been with him pretty much the entire time that he’s been, I’ll say, resting up. But John (Boyega) talked to him and Juel (Taylor) talked to him yesterday. He’s doing really, really good,” he said. “Oh he’s fine, he’s totally fine. He’ll be back to work, he’ll be back to work very soon. He’s doing really, really good.”

On the red carpet, actor John Boyega echoed the good news. “He’s all good. It’s also about respecting the privacy and seeing him when he gets back out here in his own time. He’s all good, he sounded well and was in high spirits and yeah, man, it was a great conversation to have with him,” he said.

The actor’s daughter Corrine took to her Instagram Story in May to set the record straight about her father’s recovery, amid speculation about how he was doing at the time.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!” she wrote.



The post came after Jamie shared a rare update about his health issue earlier in May. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote on Instagram, adding red heart and fox emojis.

Corinne previously confirmed in a now-deleted Instagram post on April 12 that the Oscar winner had suffered a “medical complication” the previous day and was on the mend due to “quick action and great care.”

“We know how beloved he is appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family,” the statement concluded.