Jason Kelce Praises Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Super Bowl LVII Matchup: ‘One Of The Greatest Of All Time’

Jason Kelce knows he’s going to be facing off against one of the best during this year’s Super Bowl matchup.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles center joined “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team” and praised Kanas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“[Mahomes] is going to be one of the greatest of all time,” the 35-year-old told the SportsRadio 94WIP morning show. “If everybody does their job, he feels good against any team they face.”

Jason and the Eagles will take on his brother, Travis Kelce, and his teammate, Patrick, during football’s biggest night.

Despite both brothers having Super Bowl rings in their collection already, the pair will make history at this year’s big game when they will be the first siblings to ever compete against each other at the event.

The duo joked about how they will split up their loved ones in the stands while breaking down their plan on their podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.”

“Are mom and dad sitting on your sideline? Are they sitting on my sideline?” Jason asked the 33-year-old.

“We do have to figure that out because we each get a certain amount of tickets, and I feel like you’re going to have more of a family-oriented thing,” Travis explained.

Jason and his wife, Kylie are the proud parents of two daughters, 1-year-old Elliotte Ray and 3-year-old Wyatt. The couple are expecting their third child together soon.

“If [the baby] comes at the Super Bowl, I will start to believe the NFL is scripted. No doubt about it,” Jason quipped during his morning show appearance.

You can watch Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12 on FOX.