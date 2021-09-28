Jason Momoa Brings Look-Alike Son & Daughter To ‘No Time To Die’ London Premiere

It was a family night out for Jason Momoa!

The actor brought his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with him to the “No Time To Die” premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday night.

Jason, who shares his two children with wife Lisa Bonet, wore a black tuxedo for the occasion and a matching vest, bowtie along with a chain accent. He let his hair down, letting the blonde highlights show which he’s previously had for the “Aquaman” sequel.

Momoa’s son followed suit by rocking a free-flowing ‘do paired with a leather jacket and combat boots. Lola wore a black sparkling fringe dress, white gogo boots and a silver bird cuff.

This past July, Momoa was in London to begin production on the sequel to his superhero movie, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Access Hollywood spoke to Jason in July about his upcoming movie “Sweet Girl” where he plays a father coping with loss of his wife to cancer. Jason spoke about the emotional and physical strength that was required for the film. While chatting their love for 90s’ fashion, Jason showed off his hair scrunchie.

