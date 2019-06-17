Jason Momoa Builds A Motorcycle With His Kids For Father’s Day & Takes A Wild Ride!

Jason Momoa fulfilled his lifelong dream of building his own Harley-Davidson – and he got to do it with his kids by his side.

In a touching Father’s Day video called “Where The Wild Stomped In,” the 40-year-old actor recruited his daughter Lola, 11, and his son Nakoa-Wolf, 10, to help put together a motorcycle that he plans to keep in the Momoa family for generations to come.

Starting from his first encounter when he was six, to when he purchased his first motorcycle at 19, the video captures the “Aquaman” actor’s love for riding and his dream of one day building a bike from scratch.

Jason stumbled upon an old broken down motor called a “knucklehead” along his travels that inspired this dream.

“I wanted to take something that was forgotten, something old and warn, something with heritage, and make it mine,” he said in the video. “So, with absolutely no idea how to fix it, I bought the motor.”

But, then life got more complicated. Jason met the love of his life, Lisa Bonet, and started a family, which meant his dream was put on hold.

READ: Jason Momoa Can’t Stop Saying How Much He F***ing Loves Lisa Bonet & We Are Here For It

“I’m not in the dirt as much as I’d like to be, but I am in love,” he said. “I am a husband, a father, and it is the greatest honor of my life.”

Now, the “Game of Thrones” alum gets to share his dream with his children and the ones he loves. Three decades in the making, Jason, Lola, and Nakoa-Wolf built the dream motorcycle!

We can see the three riding around with pride in the vintage Harley-Davidson with a side car attachment.

“Best of all, my babies got to see their father learning,” he said. “The joy in their faces reflected the memory.”

“With this dream, we built something special,” he continued. “We built our family heirloom. We’re the Momoas. We’re the knuckleheads.”

Happy Father’s Day to our favorite “knucklehead” hot rod!