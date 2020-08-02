Jason Momoa Gets Birthday Tribute From Wife Lisa Bonet’s Ex Lenny Kravitz: ‘One Family, One Love’

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa are continuing to inspire fans with their blended family bond!

The “American Idol” judge posted a touching Instagram message to the “Aquaman” star – who is married to his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet – for his 41st birthday on Aug. 1.

“Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love,” he wrote alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of the two smiling for the camera.

“Love you ohana. Miss you,” Jason wrote back, adding two heart-eyed emojis and two shaka signs.

Lenny and Jason have maintained a tight-knit friendship for years. One of their most public shows of brotherhood was in 2018, when the singer cheered on the “Game of Thrones” alum as he hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time.

Jason then gave Lenny a token of their brotherhood: a bone skull ring to match his own.

“Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j,” he wrote.

Jason Momoa has also formed an unbreakable connection with Lenny and Lisa’s famous daughter, Zoe Kravitz.

The proud stepdad was especially excited when the “Big Little Lies” star landed the role of Catwoman in the upcoming Robert Pattinson-helmed flick, “The Batman.”

“I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA,” he wrote at the time. “DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. [You’re] going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

In honor of Jason’s 41st birthday, Zoe shared a tribute of her own, writing, “happy birthday papabear! i love you.”

“I love u zozo bear. with all my heart. proud papa bear,” he replied.