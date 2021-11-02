Jason Momoa Gives Update After Testing Positive For Covid-19: ‘I’m Doing Fine’

Jason Momoa has finally broke his silence after reports first surfaced last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The 42-year-old actor shared a video on his Instagram Story and confirmed the reports that he caught the virus after attending a London premiere, he attended both the “Dune” premiere and the “No Time To Die” premiere in London last month.

“I got hit with Covid right after the premiere,” he said. “There’s a lot of people I met in England. So, I got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows.”

“Either way I’m doing fine, thank you for your concerns and love and I’m just camped out in my house but I have some really cool stuff that’s coming out,” he added.

He’s been isolated with professional skater and “good friend” Erik Ellington.

The actor brought his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with him to the “No Time To Die” premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28.

Jason, who shares his two children with wife Lisa Bonet, wore a black tuxedo for the occasion and a matching vest, bowtie along with a chain accent. He let his hair down, letting the blonde highlights show which he’s previously had for the “Aquaman” sequel.

Momoa’s son followed suit by rocking a free-flowing ‘do paired with a leather jacket and combat boots. Lola wore a black sparkling fringe dress, white gogo boots and a silver bird cuff.

This past July, Momoa was in London to begin production on the sequel to his superhero movie, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Access Hollywood spoke to Jason in July about his upcoming movie “Sweet Girl” where he plays a father coping with loss of his wife to cancer. Jason spoke about the emotional and physical strength that was required for the film. While chatting their love for 90s’ fashion, Jason showed off his hair scrunchie.



Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!