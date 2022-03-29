Jason Momoa Offers His Jacket To Kate Beckinsale At Oscars Afterparty

Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale had a special moment at an Academy Awards after-party over the weekend.

It appears the “Aquaman” star offered the “Underworld” actress his jacket while they waited outside after the Vanity Fair Oscars party wrapped up.

In one photo the stars were spotted standing next to each other, with Kate rocking her sheer black dress but, in another snap, Kate was sporting Jason’s jacket.

No word on if there is anything going on between the two stars, or if it was simply a kind gesture on Jason’s part.

This comes three months after Jason and his wife, Lisa Bonet, announced they were splitting after four years of marriage and 16 years together. The pair also share two kids—13-year-old son Nakoa Wolf and 14-year-old daughter Lola.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote in a joint statement at the time.

The 48-year-old actor spoke to Access Hollywood during the Academy Awards red carpet over the weekend and talked about where his relationship currently stands with Lisa.

“We’re not back together, we’re family… we have two beautiful children together. We’re not getting back together, we’re family forever.”

