Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years Of Marriage: ‘We Have All Felt The Squeeze Of Changes’

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split after four years of marriage. Momoa and Bonet both shared the news on the Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote in a joint statement.

“And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The duo, who share children, daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, said they hoped to share with their children that love evolves.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” the statement added. “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L.”

The “Aquaman” star, 42, and Bonet, 54, tied the knot in October 2017 and have been living in Hawaii. Bonet was previously married to Lenny Kravitz. In September, Momoa brought his children to the “No Time To Die” premiere in London, but Bonet was not present.

The couple met in 2004 and have been together for 16 years .

