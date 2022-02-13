Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Enjoy Daddy-Daughter Date At Super Bowl LVI

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter had a daddy-daughter date at Super Bowl LVI!

Before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals went head-to-head on Sunday, the 52-year-old rapper was spotted hanging out on the field with his 10-year-old kiddo at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

And the sweet duo clearly had some fun prior to kickoff!

NFL shared video of the proud dad, who shares Blue and her two younger siblings with wife Beyoncé, snapping some pics of his little girl and her buddy jumping on the grassy field.

For the big game, the pre-teen looked super cool in a graphic t-shirt, black pants, and a black hat. Meanwhile, her famous dad also kept things casual in a white t-shirt and a black Los Angeles Dodgers’ hat.

This isn’t Blue’s first time at a Super Bowl! The youngster also made an appearance alongside her dad at the game back in 2020.