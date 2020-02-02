Blue Ivy Is A Straight Up Mood At Super Bowl LIV: Girl Has Serious Swagger

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Blue Ivy more than we already do, she walked right onto the Super Bowl LIV field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami like the boss babe that she is.

Beyonce and Jay Z’s daughter, who is now 8 years old, had serious swagger on Sunday. The cutie didn’t appear to be rocking team colors for either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs, instead she just showed off some seriously sleek personal style, rocking a black leather miniskirt and a black leather jacket. She wore her hair in braids and carried her iPhone around like a straight pro.

Proud pop Jay Z kept a tight hold on his daughter, but let’s be real – she was born to stand out. In one photo, Blue was seen making a face that showed some pretty clear distaste for something.

We’re used to seeing the many funny moods of Blue Ivy. In 2018, the tiny tot was seen silencing her parents at the Grammy Awards as they clapped. Blue was seen leaning over to tell her parents to stop clapping.

Bring it on, Blue.

