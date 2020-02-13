Jeff Goldblum, Whoopi Goldberg And More Sashay Onto ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 As Guest Judges

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12 is gearing up to be action packed, can I get an amen?!

The new guest judges have officially been announced, and tbh it sounds like this season is going to be the best yet, with Jeff Goldblum, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Daisy Ridley, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett Thandie Newton, Leslie Jones, Chaka Khan, Normani, Robyn and Winnie Harlow being announced as guest judges!

They join previously announced guest judge Nicki Minaj, who is set to be on the first episode!

In addition to the news, the show shared a sickening new promo that will leaved you gagged. It shows the 13 new queens who are competing for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar on the Emmy winning show.

The promo shows the new guest judges saying they “pledge allegiance to the drag,” as they sit at the main stage of the show.

The new queens who are set to sissy that walk on the main stage in hopes of taking home the $100,000 prize include Aiden Zhane (Acworth, GA), Brita (New York, NY), Crystal Methyd (Springfield, MO), Dahlia Sin (Los Angeles, CA), Gigi Goode (Los Angeles, CA), Heidi N Closet (Ramseur, NC), Jackie Cox (New York, NY), Jaida Essence Hall (Milwaukee, WI), Jan (New York, NY), Nicky Doll (New York, NY), Rock M. Sakura (San Francisco, CA), Sherry Pie (New York, NY) and Widow Von’Du (Kansas City, MO).

Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage and Ross Matthews will return to judge alongside the legendary RuPaul.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12 sashays onto screens on Friday. Feb. 28, 2020 at 8/7c on VH1.

— Stephanie Swaim